Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Todd P. Helms Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

