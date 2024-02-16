Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Movella in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Movella Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVLA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,691. Movella has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

