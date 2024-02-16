Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $92.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare stock opened at $101.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,955 shares of company stock worth $74,282,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

