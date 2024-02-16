Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $176.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.28.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $145.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

