Morgan Stanley Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $107.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $26,719,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

