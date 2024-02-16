Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Truist Financial

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

