Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $152.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.10.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.