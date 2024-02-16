MJ Gleeson plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 504.22 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.01. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 538 ($6.79).
About MJ Gleeson
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MJ Gleeson
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What is a Dividend King?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.