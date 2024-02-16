MJ Gleeson plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 504.22 ($6.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.01. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 538 ($6.79).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

