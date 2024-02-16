MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 4.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 238,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,496,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

