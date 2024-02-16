Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.68 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

