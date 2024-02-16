MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $884,025.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.22, for a total transaction of $884,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $718.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $806.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.