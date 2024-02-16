Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00.

First Busey stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

