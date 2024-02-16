MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGEE

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.