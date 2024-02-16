Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63.72 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00005498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and approximately $572,466.79 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,035,987 coins and its circulating supply is 22,329,685 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,035,987 with 22,329,685 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.84318573 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $677,847.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

