Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Acquires $103,087.66 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 411.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,903 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

