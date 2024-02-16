Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 817,358 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.