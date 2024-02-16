Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.52 ($1.63) and last traded at €1.56 ($1.68). Approximately 11,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.59 ($1.71).

Medigene Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.65.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

