Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Materion stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.72. 30,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.
