Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.72. 30,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materion Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Materion by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.