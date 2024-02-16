Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.95 Average PT from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Marqeta by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marqeta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marqeta by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.