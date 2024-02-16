MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.65

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 197461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

