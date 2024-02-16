Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.10. Magnite shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 459,649 shares traded.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

