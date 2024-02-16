Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

