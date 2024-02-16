LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.61-0.65 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 741,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

