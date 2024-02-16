Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.13.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.88. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

