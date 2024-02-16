Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.74 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 191.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 470.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 199.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,829,000 after acquiring an additional 321,356 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $330.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,522.08, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

