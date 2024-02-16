Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,886 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.