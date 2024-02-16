Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $23.08 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $734.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,173 shares of company stock valued at $102,825,299 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

