Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $21.58. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 759,334 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.