Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

