LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

