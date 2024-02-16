Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $227,332.88 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.7 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.83. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

