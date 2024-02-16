Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

Insider Activity at Lineage Cell Therapeutics

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don M. Bailey acquired 96,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.