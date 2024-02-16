Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.01. The company had a trading volume of 427,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,040. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.77 and its 200 day moving average is $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

