Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNC. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LNC stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.