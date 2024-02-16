Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Cap of $27.56 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,821.10 or 0.05385218 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $27.56 billion and approximately $32.92 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,769,654 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,772,881.61035201. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,843.03349375 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $33,165,405.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

