Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $19,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 1,542,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 1,397,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $10,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 591,149 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

