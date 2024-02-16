Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LVRO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lavoro has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.82.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

