Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

