Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

