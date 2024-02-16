Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.53.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 175,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 772,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 540,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 553,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

