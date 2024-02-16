Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $76,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. 299,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

