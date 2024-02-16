Korea Investment CORP Sells 62,125 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.32% of Ameren worth $63,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

