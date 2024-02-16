Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,076 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of MSCI worth $54,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $577.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.84. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

