Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $83,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.96. 527,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,531. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

