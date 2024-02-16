Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 151,667 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $53,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 580,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

