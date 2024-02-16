Korea Investment CORP Has $76.33 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,973 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 776,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,082,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $43,117,206. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.