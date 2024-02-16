Korea Investment CORP Has $57.76 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $57,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 1,316,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,028. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

