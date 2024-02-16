Korea Investment CORP Has $55.57 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $55,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 726.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.96. 3,305,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

