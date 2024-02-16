Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $57,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Humana stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.55. The company had a trading volume of 287,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,713. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.94 and a 200 day moving average of $468.86.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.