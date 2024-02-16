Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $66,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,148,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,058. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.